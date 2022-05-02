WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A person has been arrested after two men were found with critical wounds in West Valley City on Saturday.

West Valley City Police say the suspect and homeowner, Terica Savas-Caldwell, 39, has been arrested and booked on multiple charges including felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury.

Police first received reports of a stabbing/shooting incident at a home near the 4400 block of Trinity Avenue in West Valley City.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two injured men — one 48-year-old male with a gunshot wound lying in front of the residence and one 32-year-old man found in the kitchen with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Authorities transported both men to a local hospital for injury treatment. Police say both men were listed in critical, yet stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the events leading up to the alleged stabbing/shooting and are working to determine the relationships between the three people involved.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.