West Valley City swears in first female mayor in city’s history

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City swore in Mayor Karen Lang today, Jan. 4, marking the first time in the city’s history to have a female mayor.

Prior to her new position, Mayor Lang was a West Valley City councilwoman serving District 3 for 10 years, and has lived in the city for 27 years.

Lang also served on the city’s Tree Committee for 13 years and the Planning Commission for 10 years.

Lang and her husband Brian have also owned and operated the long-standing Oakbridge Greenhouse for 29 years.

The city’s previous mayor was Ron Bigelow, who retired from public service in 2021.