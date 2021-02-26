West Valley City police searching for robbery suspect

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – The West Valley City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a robbery suspect.

According to WVCPD, the suspect is wanted for the robbery of credit union in West Valley City.

“He’s pretty well covered, but we’re hoping someone might recognize this suspect in the robbery of a WVC credit union,” WVCPD said on their Facebook page.

If you have any information on this suspect, you are asked to call the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-400 or send a message to the department on their Facebook page. Officials say you can remain anonymous.