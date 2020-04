WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley searched for the suspect in a shooting Saturday after they reported a man was shot in the leg at an Extended Stay hotel.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was found in the lobby.

West Valley City Police said they have surveillance video of the suspect leaving the victim’s room and through the front door of the hotel.

The police have not identified the suspect.

The victim is expected to recover.