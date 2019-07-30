West Valley City police need help tracking down stolen dog

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – West Valley City police are trying to find a stolen dog.

Police said a dog named Cha Cha was stolen from its owner at the Café Rio restaurant on Constitution Blvd.

Police believe the woman in the black shirt and ripped jeans grabbed the dog’s carrier from the seating area when the owner stepped away for a moment and took off with the dog.

The woman was with two other women, you can see them in the surveillance photos at the counter, and with two small children.







If you have any information about the dog or the suspects in this case, call 801-840-4000 or send WVCPD a private message (case #19I012648).

