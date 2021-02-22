West Valley City Police looking for woman wanted in multiple fraud cases

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect wanted in multiple fraud cases.

According to a post on the West Valley City Police Department Facebook page, the woman is responsible for multiple fraud cases that have impacted people in “multiple counties.”

The Facebook post indicates the woman is responsible for writing forged checks and using fake ID’s.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000 or send them a message on their Facebook. When contacting West Valley City Police about this case, you are asked to reference case 21I005414.

Officials say you can give a tip about this case anonymously.