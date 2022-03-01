WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City Police are looking for witnesses of a hit and run that left one woman dead on Friday evening, Feb. 25.

The crash took place at 3600 West and when a Toyota Tundra heading east ran a a red light and hit a Mazda that was heading north, killing the driver of that car.

A GMC truck that was stopped in the westbound lanes was hit as well.

The driver and passengers of the Tundra reportedly ditched the truck and took off.

West Valley Police reports that they have located the individuals, but need help identifying which one was driving the Tundra.

Authorities need your help finding witnesses of the crash.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call West Valley City PD at (801) 840-4000.