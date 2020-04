SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) - Being a parent isn't always easy, but parenting during a pandemic is an entirely new challenge. Many still have to work while entertaining and educating their children. However, the task is especially unique for parents of children with special needs.

Take Tamara Willie's daughter, Naela Ann Kim, for example. The bubbly, energetic 6-year-old loves all things related to Disney's Moana, coloring, singing, dancing, and playing outside with her family. But she also requires extra care and attention.