Man missing out of West Valley City found

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.–Police say Dylan Smith was located and is safe.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 44-year-old man.

According to the police department’s Twitter, Dylan Smith was last seen leaving an assisted living center at 2938 South Redwood Road on Jan 7.

Smith was wearing a gray and black jacket (as seen in the 1st photo) and was likely wearing a purple and yellow LA Lakers hat (as seen in the 2nd photo)

Smith is 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. Police said he has difficulty walking due to his health and conditions that restrict his muscle control throughout his body.

Smith’s brother is in town and the family is very concerned about him. If anyone has seen Smith or knows of his whereabouts, please contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.

What others are clicking on: