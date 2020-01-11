West Valley City police looking for hit-and-run driver

WEST VALLE CITY (ABC4 News) – West Valley City police are asking the public to help find a driver involved in a hit and run on Monday.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, is severely injured.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in a crosswalk at the intersection of 3800 South and Constitution Boulevard.

“It’s a pretty busy intersection from what I’ve seen,” said Theodore Bridge. Bridge lives near the intersection. “They’ve had some construction going on for a couple months.

Thursday evening, West Valley City police posted to Facebook that they’re looking for a white male driving a white car. Police say the driver kept going after hitting the girl.

“I have noticed personally when I take right-hand turns just because of the construction when you merge going south it can be kind of hard to see people,” said Bridge.

Police say multiple vehicles were stopped at the intersection when the girl was hit. Investigators believe other drivers saw what happened.

“I’d just say slow down,” said Bridge. “I mean everyone is always in a rush on the roads.”

West Valley City police are asking anyone with information to please give them a call at 801-840-8400.

