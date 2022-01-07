West Valley City Police arrest Kentucky fugitive

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Kentucky fugitive is behind bars after police conducted a traffic stop Thursday evening.

Anthony Yeager, 28, had been wanted on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of homicide-vehicular manslaughter from which he fled Kentucky.

Yeager is also the lead suspect in an aggravated assault out of West Valley City resulting in the victim receiving stitches for a facial wound.

An officer began following the car that Yeager was a passenger in, as additional officers arrived in the area. When police pulled the car over, they were able to positively identify Yeager from a driver’s license located in his wallet.

Yeager was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.