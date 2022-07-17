WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley man attempted to sexually assault a massage therapist while holding her at gunpoint Friday afternoon, police say.

On July 15 at 4:24 p.m., police were informed that a man had arrived at Nice Massage, located at 3550 S 4800 W, went inside, removed his clothes, and laid on the bed.

The masseuse reportedly entered the room, and the man had “eventually brandished a firearm” which was concealed under a pillow, along with a condom and a mask.

According to police, the victim stated that the man, who has been identified as 32-year-old Jeffrey Gerald Kirby, paid her $60 for a massage.

After she massaged him for about 10 minutes, Kirby allegedly asked her to take her clothes off, to which she refused.

Kirby reportedly then pulled out a black handgun, and the victim saw a condom as well as a BDSM mask while he did so.

The victim then asked how she could know the gun is real, and Kirby “pulled the magazine out of the gun and showed it to her,” authorities say.

According to probable cause statement, Kirby told her to be quiet or “he would shoot her.”

After the victim asked repeatedly for Kirby to put the gun down, he eventually did, and she jumped on the massage table in an attempt to get out of the room, police say.

The man allegedly tried to grab her, and as she made it to the door, Kirby “forced the door shut on her finger.” Kirby “grabbed her by one of her wrists and was pulling on her,” but she was able to get free and leave the room, according to court documents.

Kirby reportedly did not follow her, but instead exited the back of the building, where the victim followed and got a picture of him exiting in his car, capturing the license plate.

SWAT was granted a warrant to search Kirby’s residence, and he was taken into custody.

At his residence, police found a handgun, ammunition, condoms, a pink iPhone case, and a credit card with the last name of the victim from the massage parlor.

He now faces the following charges: