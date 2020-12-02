West Valley City man recovering in hospital after house fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City fire officials say, one man has been taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but is in fair condition.

Early Wednesday, firefighters responded to a blaze out of a detached garage near 4500 west and 3800 south, in West Valley City.

When crews arrived at the scene, a man was recovered and agencies immediately began to render aid. The victim was then taken to an area hospital.

While the preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out of the man’s detached garage, officials say the fire may have been caused by an external source of heat.

The garage did not have smoke detectors.

According to crew members, though icy conditions made battling the fire difficult, the flames were contained just to the garage.

The estimated cost of damage is $20,000 due to the heavy smoke.

ABC4 will update the story as it develops.