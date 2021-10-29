West Valley City job fair hiring truck drivers, earn up to six-figure salary

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re looking for a new job, Old Dominion Freight Line is hosting a hiring event for truck drivers, forklift operators, and maintenance technicians this weekend.

The in-person job fair will be located at the company service center in West Valley City. The company is looking to hire 40 full-time employees. Interviews and hiring decisions will be conducted on-site.

Open positions include local and line haul drivers with starting salaries ranging from $78,000 to $100,000 annually. Other open positions include: Team drivers with an average annual salary of $202,000, forklift operators with an average salary of $64,000, and maintenance technicians with an average salary of $78,000

Company officials say there will be a sign-on bonus of $5,000 and a tuition reimbursement program that will reimburse up to $3,500 to qualified students from an approved truck driver training school.

“The job openings are to accommodate business growth in the Salt Lake City marketplace,” company officials say. “This is a great opportunity for those interested in a new career path as Old Dominion offers training programs for drivers.”

The hiring event will take place this Saturday, October 30 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more details on the job and hiring event, click here.