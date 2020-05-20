WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Valley City Fire Department is selling gently used and refurbished bikes to benefit burn victims. All proceeds from the bike sales will go to a burn camp for kids who have been injured in fires.
The bike sale typically happens every year during WestFest. However, with WestFest being cancelled this year due to the coronavirus, the bike sale will happen over Facebook Live on Thursday.
For more information on how to buy a bike or to donate, visit the West Valley City Fire Department’s social media channels.
