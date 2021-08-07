West Valley City Fire Department mourns death of well-respected Fire Chief

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A long-standing and well-respected member of the Utah firefighting community has passed away.

West Valley City Fire announced on Facebook late Friday night that Fire Chief Lee Monsen had died. The post noted that Monsen was an original hire by the department and had served as a firefighter for over four decades.

His cause of death was not included in the post.

“Over the past four decades, his influence was felt deeply within the Utah fire community and among all of the residents he served. West Valley City grieves with his wife and family over the loss of this great man,” the post reads.

Monsen’s influence extended well past his own department as condolences and loving remarks came flooding in from fire departments across the valley.

Representatives from the Draper Fire Department said the following:

“Draper City Fire Department is saddened to learn of the passing of West Valley Fire Department Captain Lee Monsen. Captain Monsen was a dedicated professional whose passion for teaching influenced the lives of so many in the fire service. We send our sincere condolences to Captain Monsen’s family, friends, and our brothers and sisters of the West Valley Fire Department. Rest easy Captain, we’ll take it from here.”

Officials from South Salt Lake Fire also gave their statement on Monsen’s death:

“The members of South Salt Lake Firefighters Local 4080 would like to extend our deepest condolences to our West Valley Brothers & Sisters, and to the Family and Friends of Captain Lee Monson. Godspeed Brother RIP.”