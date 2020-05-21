WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Valley City Fire Department is getting creative in their new instructional CPR video. The fire department recently created a hands-only instructional CPR video to the tune of the famous children’s song, ‘Baby Shark’.

According to the WVCFD, nearly 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals in the U.S. each year and nearly 90 percent of those cardiac arrests result in fatalities. But, if someone receives CPR in the first few minutes, their chance of survival can double or even triple.

When Fire Medical Captain, Brandon Howard went into local high schools to teach CPR, he found that many students weren’t familiar with the older tune of ‘Stayin’ Alive’, the typical song and beat used to explain to people on how to keep the right rhythm during CPR. So, the WVCFD decided to make a new instructional CPR video to the tune of ‘Baby Shark’ to use as an educational tool in the community.

What others are clicking on: