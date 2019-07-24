West Valley City celebrates newly-remodeled fire station

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – West Valley City Fire Department showed off its newly-remodeled fire station Tuesday.

The department held a “hose cutting” ceremony and open house to celebrate the new Fire Station 71.

Officials said Fire Station 71, which is located at 4160 South 6400 West, will allow the city to better serve residents nearby and accommodate future growth.

Photo: West Valley City

Officials said the new design also provides appropriate facilities for our female firefighters. The previous Fire Station 71 was built at a time when there were very few female firefighters, and it lacked many of the necessary accommodations.

