West Valley City celebrates first dedicated police building in the city

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Valley City celebrated the grand opening of its new police building Tuesday.

The city also celebrated in addition to the police building a new 7-story parking garage with a sky bridge connecting to a 9-story office tower, according to officials.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony were accompanied by public tours of the new police building, the parking garage, and office.





Officials said the new police building also known as Fairbourne station is located at 3575 Market Street.

The new West Valley City police building is the first dedicated police building in the history of the city, according to officials.

Officials said other police divisions such as Forensics and Evidence were previously housed in other city facilities separate from other police units.

The new building is more than 66,530 square feet and will house all police functions under one roof which officials said will improve functionality and efficiency within the police department.

The 9-story office tower is set to be completed mid-2020 and will be more than 300,000 square feet. The building is expected to house various businesses with the potential of bringing in thousands of employees, according to officials.

“With the completion of the office tower, Fairbourne Station solidifies its place as the city’s center,” said Mark Nord, the West Valley City Redevelopment Agency Chairman.

The 7-story garage is set to feature prominently in the Fairbourne development and officials said it will serve as parking for UTA riders and other visitors to the city.

“I’m very proud of the longterm partnership UTA and West Valley City (WVC) have developed to improve transit services for the Westside of Salt Lake County”, said Hal Johnson, Project Development Manager.

Officials said the parking garage will have 1,390 parking stalls.

As part of the development, officials said there will also be retail space, restaurants, and other service-oriented businesses on the main floor at the beginning of the coming year.

