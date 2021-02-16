West Valley City asks the public to remove vehicles from street as they work to clear snow

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – With Winter finally here, crews say they are working their way through the city to clear the snow.

West Valley City officials are asking the public to help them out by removing vehicles from the street as they work to clear the snow.

Officials added that parking compliance teams are actively ticketing vehicles illegally parked in the street.

According to West Valley City, ordinance street parking is prohibited when there is one-inch accumulation of snow or ice on the roadway.

To report on a street parking violation, residents are asked to call 801-963-3313 or email parking.compliance@wvc-ut.gov.