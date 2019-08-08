West Valley City Animal Control rescues pup stranded out on ledge

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Animal control in West Valley City was able to help rescue a pup who got himself stranded out on a ledge Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by West Valley City Police Department, two of the officers were working along the Jordan River Parkway when they spotted the stranded dog.

“The little dog was stuck on a ledge over swift-moving water and couldn’t get back to safety,” stated in the post. “Our officers called in help from Salt Lake County Animal Services and Sgt. Hoppe and Officer Diamond were able to help rescue the little guy from his precarious perch.”

The post went on to say the dog was taken to the animal shelter where he is being taken care of and prepared for possible adoption.

