West Valley car thief leads police pursuit in vehicle theft

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have recovered a stolen car after two high-speed car chases on Monday morning.

West Valley City Police first received reports of a stolen vehicle at 3420 W. 2700 S.

Police say the stolen vehicle’s owner was following it and saw the suspect exit the stolen vehicle and hop into a second stolen vehicle at 3355 S. 4355 W.

Later, police received a call that the original vehicle was stolen yet again.

The suspect was eventually captured by police, but officials are still working to determine whether the two incidents are related. Further details have not been released at this time.

