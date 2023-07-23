CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A West Point woman’s car was stolen, along with her dog, from a Maverik near 700 South and Main Street in Clearfield on July 23 around 2 pm.

The victim reported feeling her keys lifted from her pocket and she confronted a woman standing near her. The woman denied anything happening but left the store and headed for the victim’s car.

The suspect entered the victim’s car and a struggle ensued. The suspect reportedly was able to pull from the parking lot but dragged the victim as she was trying to prevent the theft. The victim was transported to the hospital and reportedly sustained a broken elbow, black eye, bruises to her face and head, and severe road rash to her right side and hand.

The victim’s dog REO, a small brown and white Shih Tzu was in the car when it was stolen.

REO. Courtesy of Andrea Willden.

The suspect then led police on a high-speed chase into Salt Lake County, which ended with the car being totaled near 2300 North and Redwood Road. The suspect fled the scene and has not been located. The victim’s dog has not been located at this time.

REO is a small brown and white Shih Tzu. His owners say he is extremely friendly and loves people. They describe him as fat and fluffy and report he has a collar, tag, and chip.

No other details are available at this time. If you have any information about the suspect or have seen REO please call Clearfield Police at 801-525-2806.