West Point man accused of raping three women; police say there may be more victims

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A West Point man is behind bars, accused of raping three women. Detectives are currently speaking with a fourth woman who may be another victim.

We first introduced you to Brandon Dunaj on Friday, September 13th.

Dunaj is accused of violently attacking, raping, and kidnapping a woman who tried to escape twice.

Brandon Dunaj Booking Photo Sept. 13th, 2019

At the time Davis County Sheriff’s Office Media and Community Engagement Director Liz Sollis said, “We’ve been very committed to investigating the scene, making sure they get all of the evidence that they need to collect in order to protect that victim as she moves through the court process.”

Dunaj got out on bail that morning. By the afternoon, after his home was released back to him, neighbors say he mowed the same yard detectives say he dragged the woman through by the hair.

A week later, prosecutors with Davis County Attorney’s Office charged Dunaj with rape, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault. This time a judge did not issue a bail.

Brandon Dunaj Booking Photo September 20th

Since our reporting on Dunaj, two more victims were empowered to come forward.

Monday morning Dunaj was charged with two additional counts of rape and appeared in court.

Deputies said each victim was in an intimate relationship with Dunaj.

Something Jenn Oxborrow the Executive Director of Utah Domestic Violence Coalition knows a lot about.

“I think this is a hard ugly truth for us to embrace sometimes,” she said. “Unfortunately, it is very common. In Utah, about 1 in 3 women in her lifetime will experience physical violence, stalking, and or sexual violence by a current or former intimate partner.”

Oxborrow said victims are often humiliated, scared and don’t know what to do in the time of crisis. More importantly, the majority of victims feel they are being judged, especially those in intimate partner relationships.

Some of the judgments come from questions like:

Why did you stay?

Why did you choose a dangerous partner?

Why did you have children with someone who would hurt you?

Why did you go back to a dangerous partner?

“When someone comes to us we want to respond with three things. We want to say, I’m sorry this happened to you. I believe you and how can I help,” said Oxborrow.

And here is the reason why.

“About 50 percent of the women who were most likely to be killed by a partner, didn’t know that. Didn’t realize how dangerous their situation was until they went through [a LAP] assessment with a professional victims advocate,” she added.

LAP is short for UDVC Lethality Assessment Program. The program is used to reduce risks and save lives.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition provides shelter to over 100,000 people a year and takes in on average 43,000 crisis calls a year.

“Anyone can get help. You don’t have to have a police report if you aren’t ready to intersect the criminal justice system and call law enforcement. We will still help you,” said Oxborrow.

Advocates are stretched out across the state to make sure victims can get protection orders, stalking injunctions, and much more.

Those are the same protections the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said it is providing Dunaj’s alleged victims.

In 2018, 30 people lost their lives to domestic violence according to UDVC. Many of those victims were in intimate partner relationships.

A candlelight vigil at the Utah State Capitol is planned for the National Day of Remembrance honoring those victims. It begins at at 6 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous, domestic situation there is free and confidential help. Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or at udvc.org or SVSUtah.org. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

