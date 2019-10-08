West Kearns Elementary shelter-in-place initiated due to police chase in the area has been lifted

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m. The shelter in place initiated at West Kearns Elementary during a police chase in the area has been lifted.

According to Lt. M.T. Johnson, West Valley City Police, they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Family Dollar after finding a woman slumped over in her car. When officers arrived, the suspect backed into the patrol car and fled.

The officer terminated the pursuit, but then noticed the suspect in the car crashed near 4720 West 5015 South and the driver got out and ran.

A DPS helicopter, as well as officers and K9s searched the area but the suspect was able to get away. Johnson said however, she left behind her purse and identification. Johnson said the car does not appear to be stolen.

Officers are pretty certain they know who the suspect, however she has yet to be taken into custody.

Protocol lifted around 11:50am. Thanks for your patience and support as we work to keep children safe. https://t.co/iOlPf31il5 — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) October 8, 2019

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A shelter-in-place has been ordered for West Kearns Elementary due to a police chase in the area.

A call has been placed to West Valley City Police for more details. An update will be provided once more information is released.

