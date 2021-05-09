West Jordan’s Western Stampede is back this summer

WEST JORDAN, Utah. (ABC4) — Many communities around the state are prepping for summer events.

One year after canceling Western Stampede due to the pandemic, West Jordan leaders say they expect more than 20,000 people to attend the one this upcoming summer.

With the world going 15 months into the pandemic, safety remains a big concern especially for city leaders who want to engage with the community again.

West Jordan community events coordinator Tauni Barker joins ABC4 to chat about the upcoming event.

According to Barker, some people are ready to enjoy their summer and return back to somewhat of normalcy.

According to Barker one of the hardest parts of her job was when 2020 canceled last year’s stampede event because it had been running for more than 65 years in a row.

As many anticipate the upcoming stampede, the West Jordan community plans on hosting additional events such as Memorial Day and 4th of July functions.

Officials say the 2021 Western Stampede is 53 days away.

Sources tell ABC4 that all the events will include hand washing stations, bathrooms, and contact tracing.

“There’s just something about being together that builds community,” adds Barker. “It’s in those moments where we really connect and they are able to enjoy time together and that’s been missing so we think this is a huge benefit to the city.”