West Jordan to swear in new leaders, adopt new form of government

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The ushering in of the new year means West Jordan will get new leaders and a new form of government, according to Tauni Barker, Communications Officer for West Jordan.

In 2017, citizens voted to adopt a “strong mayor” form of government. West Jordan will swear in five council members and the city’s newly elected mayor, Dirk Burton, on January 6, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at West Jordan City Hall.

Burton says he supports the change in form of government.

“As a Councilmember for four years, I’ve long recognized that residents are the city’s customer. That’s why one of the key campaign promises I made was to make our city more responsive the residents – a promise I can live up to as the first Mayor of West Jordan to manage city government on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

