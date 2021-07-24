West Jordan standoff suspect arrested for stabbing, more

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – In addition to charges stemming from Friday’s incident, the man arrested after a standoff in West Jordan has been accused of a stabbing, according to court filings.

Authorities were called to a home along Decora Way after shots were reportedly fired around 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man firing shots from inside a home.

After multiple hours, the suspect, now identified as 20-year-old Cesar Eduardo Aguilar, was peacefully taken into custody. The home in which Aguilar had been barricaded was left with multiple damaged windows and bullet holes, as was a vehicle parked outside and homes across the street.

Newly obtained arresting documents lay out the details of what happened Friday.

According to West Jordan Police, at around 9 a.m. Friday, Aguilar stabbed a man 15 to 18 times in the chest, neck, arm, and back in a vehicle.

The current condition of the man Aguilar is accused of stabbing is unknown, but police say he was taken to a nearby hospital by a witness. In court documents, West Jordan Police report the witness explained Aguilar and the man had been “discussing the price of some jewelry” the man was selling when Aguilar “began acting crazy” and stabbed the man.

Aguilar then fled from the vehicle and unlawfully entered a home on S Decora Way. The homeowner confronted and yelled at Aguilar, according to police, who then left and unlawfully entered a different home.

Once there, West Jordan Police say Aguilar stole and fired a firearm while inside the home, damaging multiple doors and windows. When officers arrived on the scene, Aguilar allegedly fired multiple shots at officers who were outside the home.

Officers say that while they were in the area, a man in the basement of the home Aguilar was in contacted dispatch. The man was able to escape the home and told police he had heard several shots being fire inside.

As police were waiting for the SWAT team to arrive, West Jordan Police say Aguilar came out of the home and was taken into custody. Police report finding a knife, believed to have blood on it, on Aguilar during a pat-down.

Arresting documents report Aguilar told police he stabbed someone because he was protecting someone, believed to be the witness to the stabbing, but said he did not fire any firearms. Aguilar allegedly admitted he had consumed a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin, and that he did not know whose house he entered, according to authorities.

Aguilar was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on numerous charges, including attempted criminal homicide, 10 counts of aggravated assault on police, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, 12 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, aggravated burglary, and burglary.

There is no word yet on when official charges will be filed by the district attorney’s office.