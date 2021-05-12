West Jordan school employee charged after allegedly fracturing 15-year-old’s wrist

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A West Jordan school employee has been charged after allegedly fracturing a student’s wrist.

According to charging documents, the incident occurred on Jan. 4 when a 15-year-old student at West Ridge Academy was reportedly being disruptive during class.

West Ridge Academy is a facility designed to help troubled youth.

Charging documents say Tyler Haugna Feinga decided to take the student out of class after they were being “loud and disruptive,” placing the student in a wrist restraint known as the “gooseneck hold.”

Feinga told police that he put the student in an “escort hold,” and when the student started to resist, he applied the “Bent Wrist Procedure.”

When the student continue to resist, Feinga told police that he “applied a little more pressure””

While being restrained, the student told police he “heard a pop,” which resulted in the student’s wrist being fractured.

The student also said he was “in significant pain,” which remained until he until he was taken to a doctor a few days later.

Feinga told police the wrist bent procedure is used when “residents are harming staff, harming peers, run risk, or causing damage to the West Ridge Property.”

Feinga has been charged with one count of Class A misdemeanor child abuse.

In April, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed Senate Bill 127, known as “Human Services Program Amendments,” which made changes to regulations at youth treatment facilities.

The ceremonial signing of the bill was attended by Paris Hilton, who previously testified on the bill after she said she was abused as a teenager while attending the Provo Canyon School.