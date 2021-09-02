UPDATE: Missing girl found, West Jordan Police say

FRIDAY 9/3/2021 6:02 a.m.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A missing 10-year-old girl has been found.

Police say shortly after asking for help locating the girl, a Good Samaritan spotted her and contacted law enforcement.

ORIGINAL STORY: West Jordan police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

THURSDAY 9/3/2021 9:48 p.m.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The West Jordan Police Department has issued a missing child alert. WJPD posted the alert on their Twitter page.

The alert was issued for 10-year-old Lili Schults. She is described as having blonde hair with blue eyes. A description also says she has a bandage on her right elbow.

Lili was last seen around 3:30 Thursday afternoon near 1520 W 6885 S. Officers say she may be in the Park City area now.

Contact police if you have any information on her whereabouts.

