UPDATE: Missing girl found, West Jordan Police say

FRIDAY 9/3/2021 6:02 a.m.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A missing 10-year-old girl has been found.

Police say shortly after asking for help locating the girl, a Good Samaritan spotted her and contacted law enforcement.

THURSDAY 9/3/2021 9:48 p.m.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The West Jordan Police Department has issued a missing child alert. WJPD posted the alert on their Twitter page.

The alert was issued for 10-year-old Lili Schults. She is described as having blonde hair with blue eyes. A description also says she has a bandage on her right elbow.

Lili was last seen around 3:30 Thursday afternoon near 1520 W 6885 S. Officers say she may be in the Park City area now.

WJPD missing child 10 yo Lili Schults. Blonde, blue, 90 lbs. Bandage on right elbow. Last seen 3:30 near 1520 w 6885 s. May now be in the Park City area. Contact police if you’ve seen her. pic.twitter.com/62NqdyO5yZ — West Jordan Police Dept. (@WJPD_PIO) September 3, 2021

Contact police if you have any information on her whereabouts.