17-year-old killed in West Jordan shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in West Jordan.

Details are limited, but authorities tell ABC4.com the shooting happened near 8200 South 3500 West. Yellow caution tape and investigators are present at the scene.

Police say a 17-year-old boy has been shot and killed.

Nearby Itineris Early College High School is currently under a shelter in place order, meaning students must stay in the building. The public is asked to not come to the school at this time.

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in West Jordan on October 4, 2021. (ABC4)

This is the second deadly shooting in Salt Lake County today.

Shortly after 7 a.m., residents in West Valley City heard two gunshots and saw a man lying on the ground near 3800 South 4200 West. Police found residents performing CPR on the man when they arrived on scene. Officers and medics took over the CPR but the unidentified man was pronounced dead.

An investigation is now underway. West Valley City Police say there is no reason to believe the suspect or suspects are still in the area. Investigators are now gathering information, saying they are reviewing the home the man was found in front of to see if there is a connection. If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you are asked to contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.