West Jordan Police issue warning after bullets hit homes, narrowly missing residents

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Jordan are issuing a warning after rounds of bullets hit homes in a residential neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Sgt. J.C. Holt, West Jordan Police, said calls came in on reports of shots fired in the “gulley” area of the Sycamores, approximately 7700 South 7100 West on Friday afternoon.

One of the callers, Mike Allred, said he was weeding the flowerbeds when the shooting started. Bullets hit the bucket next to him, and went through the fence which then ricocheted off his patio before hitting the house.

Photo Courtesy Mike Allred

Photo Courtesy Mike Allred

Photo Courtesy Mike Allred

Photo Courtesy Mike Allred

Photo Courtesy Mike Allred

The area where the shootings are believed to be occurring Photo Courtesy Jen Werner Tolbert

“Several neighbors heard bullets spray over their homes as well,” said Allred. “West Jordan police informed us they have had issues throughout the day with people shooting in the area.”

Neighbors said this is not the only time this has happened and they want something done because it is extremely dangerous and fear someone could get shot.

Shooting within city limits is illegal, and Holt said they expect people to follow state laws.

For those who are unsure of what Utah gun laws state, here is a list of places you cannot shoot a gun:

In the direction of people

From your car

At road signs or across any road

Near Utah State Park buildings, camp or picnic sites, golf courses, boating ramps or man made beaches

Within 600 feet of any building (unless you have permission from the owner)

At railroad equipment

Any building where domestic animals are kept

Police have been out to the area to gather what evidence they can and have talked to the homeowners who were affected but have not been able to identify any suspects.