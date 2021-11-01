West Jordan police involved in shooting, man in critical condition

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, October 31, an officer with the West Jordan Police Department was involved in a shooting where one man was shot. The shooting occurred near 8400 South and 4000 West.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

Details on the shooting are limited, but police say the officer-involved critical incident team is looking into the shooting. Officers are expected to share more details later Monday.

