West Jordan police investigate after drive-by shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Jordan are investigating a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police says police were called by neighbors in the area of 6800 South Prarie Dunes Dr. around 1 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival police discovered several shell casings on the ground and bullet holes in the garage and bedroom of one specific apartment.

Holt said they do believe the apartment was the intended target and that two suspects are responsible, but were unsure at this time who those two individuals were.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Jordan Police at 801-840-4026.

