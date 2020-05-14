WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the West Jordan Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a driver involved in an incident.
Officials say the incident was “a couple of days ago.” They say they are looking to talk to the driver of the pictured 1999-2002 Chevrolet truck with a 1500 extra cab.
The truck was pulling a trailer with a rack and ladder on it when the incident happened and has damage to the front right bumper of the truck from a crash, officials add.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact dispatch (801-840-4000) with any tips and reference case 20H006614.
What others are clicking on:
- Jeff Bezos could become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits
- Kenny Chesney postpones remaining 2020 tour dates
- GoFundMe page raises money for parents of young sisters killed in Utah flash flood
- West Jordan police ask for help finding a driver involved in a crash
- New studies provide insights into needs of New Americans in Salt Lake communities