West Jordan police ask for help finding a driver involved in a crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the West Jordan Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a driver involved in an incident.

Officials say the incident was “a couple of days ago.” They say they are looking to talk to the driver of the pictured 1999-2002 Chevrolet truck with a 1500 extra cab.

The truck was pulling a trailer with a rack and ladder on it when the incident happened and has damage to the front right bumper of the truck from a crash, officials add.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact dispatch (801-840-4000) with any tips and reference case 20H006614.

What others are clicking on: