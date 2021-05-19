West Jordan man shoots vehicle in I-15 road rage incident

POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4) – A West Jordan man is in custody after a shooting on I-15 in Idaho Tuesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded to reports of shots fired on northbound I-15 near Pocatello.

A witness told police that a white GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling on northbound I-15 and drove up behind a Toyota Matrix sedan which was driven by an Idaho man.

Witnesses said that the driver of the pickup truck, later identified as 22-year-old Christian Heskett of West Jordan, then fired approximately nine shots toward the driver of the Toyota.

One of the shots struck the Toyota, shattering the window of the truck, and then went through the hat the driver was wearing, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

The driver of the Toyota only suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass of the window.

The driver then followed Heskett and called 911.

Police later located Heskett near Fort Hall Casino. Idaho State Police said Heskett had a rifle and two handguns in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Heskett has been charged with aggravated battery by use of a deadly weapon.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.