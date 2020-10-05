West Jordan man arrested for kidnapping after woman writes 911 on hand and shows locksmith

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah locksmith helped a woman in Midway escape being held against her will after noticing she had written 911 on her hand when he arrived to change the locks on her door.

According to an arrest report, deputies responded Friday to a home in Midway after the locksmith called in stating he saw the plea for 911 while changing the lock on the front door for the woman.

The locksmith noted there was a man at the home who remained close to her the whole time and when she was going to pay by using her phone, she had to ask the man for her phone.

When deputies arrived at the home, the woman quickly opened the door and walked fast out the front door and stated that “he was downstairs in the house.”

The deputy said he could hear a male in the back bedroom and when he made contact with the man, identified as Grand Eggertsen, 45, he asked him what was going on and he said nothing, they just had an argument.

The woman told the deputy that Eggertsen showed up unannounced to her home the night before and had a key to her house. When he arrived, he took her phone and texted her partner something false. She said she asked him to leave multiple times but he wouldn’t and he had been holding her in her room against her will on her bed and was kissing her. She said she was able to talk him out of having sex with her over a medical concern, according to documents.

She told the deputy Eggertsen had put his hands on her face and pushed against hard enough it was hurting her eyes. She said Eggertsen began telling her that he was going to take a pear knife and stab himself with it the throat and that she has not seen the worst of it yet and he would burn her house down, documents state.

She said she became “compliant to appease” him while he kept her phone and would not let her call for help.

The victim already had an appointment with a locksmith scheduled for the following morning to change her locks and before he arrived, she was able to go upstairs and send two emails to others asking for help.

Deputies stated in the documents there have been three different incidents regarding the suspect having a key to the house, entering the residence unannounced and holding her against her will.

Eggertsen is being held without bail on one third-degree felony charge of kidnapping and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and assault.

A background check on Eggertsen shows arrests for stalking in 2014 as well as unlawful detention, stalking, and felony robbery in 2013.

