West Jordan man arrested after holding woman hostage for two weeks

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after police say he held a woman hostage for two weeks.

Police have identified the suspect as 44-year-old Shawn Michael Vanhorne. Police first responded to a report of domestic violence at 8530 S Susan Circle in West Jordan on Saturday.

The victim says Vanhorne threatened to kill her if she tried leaving the home. She was held against her will for two weeks and was physically assaulted multiple times while trying to escape.

Police say the woman possessed physical evidence of assault on her body such as visible bruising.

The victim says Vanhorne broke her cell phone when she attempted to use it. She says Vanhorne also kept all of her personal belongings from her and forbade her to contact any friends or family members.

The victim also reported that assault was conducted in front of children who live in the home. According to officials, the victim was able to escape when Vanhorne left the home one day.

Vanhorne has been arrested on four charges including kidnapping, assault, commission of domestic violence the presence of a child, and criminal mischief.

The suspect is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.