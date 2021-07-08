West Jordan landlord arrested after firing shots into tenant’s bedroom, police say

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A West Jordan landlord has been taken into custody after police say he fired shots into a tenant’s bedroom.

According to arresting documents, officers responded to a call for shots fired near 900 S. 2000 W. in West Jordan on Tuesday.

Officers learned there was a dispute at the address between the landlord, 61-year-old Michael Thomas Boska, and a tenant.

The tenant told officers he heard “hollering and pounding” coming from Boska upstairs. The tenant also said he felt like the noise was directed towards him as he had disputes over rent money with Boska before, arresting documents show.

The victim then decided to go outside when his roommate arrived at the home. The victim went back inside because he “believed his roommate had spoken with Boska because it quieted down,” according to arresting documents.

After sitting down on his bed, he heard gunshots come through the ceiling.

“The victim said he was not sure what was happening at first, but realized they were gunshots when he

saw that there was drywall was coming down onto the bed,” arresting documents say.

The victim ran to his car, called 911, and drove off.

Officers were then able to take Boska into custody.

In an interview with police, Boska allegedly admitted to firing three shots into the floor above the victim’s bedroom.

“Boska said he was intentionally firing into the victim’s bedroom, but was shooting to the side of where he

believed the victim to be located. Boska said he was upset with the victim because the victim was trying to take away his home and money. Boska said the victim sent him a text message about Boska’s $2 million. That upset him and caused him to fire the three rounds into the floor,” police said in the arresting documents.

Boska was arrested for aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. He is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail.