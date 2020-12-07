West Jordan family narrowly escapes house fire Sunday

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Sunday, a West Jordan family narrowly escapes a house fire resulting in 100,000 dollars in damages.

According to the West Jordan Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene of 7684 south and 2250 west for a house fire at 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived smoke and flames were active.

Three family members including their pets were able to narrowly escape the house fire just in time, Officials add.

Firefighters were able to contain the inferno to the living room. Reports also share though there are 100,000 dollars in damages, the home is not a total loss.

There are no reported injuries and those displaced will be living with family for the time being.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.