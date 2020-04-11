West Jordan City employees being asked to voluntarily resign amid $8 million budget shortfall

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – As we continue to see the affects of COVID-19 around the state, the City of West Jordan is being hit relatively hard forcing them to ask some of their city employees to resign.

In a letter sent to the employees, Korban Lee, Chief Administrative Officer for West Jordan City, said “it is with a heavy heart” having to request for employees to volunteer to resign from their positions.

“As you maybe aware, the shutdown of businesses due to COVID-19 pandemic has intensified what was already a very challenging financial situation for the City,” said Lee. “Unfortunately, we are facing a budget that requires a major restructuring and will need to include a reduction of personnel.”

Tauni Barker, Dir. Community Engagement for the City of West Jordan said they currently have an $8M budget shortfall.

“While the budget was challenged prior to the onset of CVOID-19, due to increases in insurance and retirement, the loss in sales tax revenue hit hard,” said Barker. “This reduction in force is a direct result of the coronavirus disease.”

Lee said they are trying to do the reduction of staff in the most “compassionate” way possible by first asking for volunteers who would be willing to accept a severance package and walk away from their jobs.

The city is offering two different options for those who volunteer to leave:

Option A: Three months of wages and three months of health insurance coverage – or –

Option B: COBRA health insurance coverage equal to the value of option A

Other leave benefits (vacation and comp time) would be paid out as provide in their company handbook.

Employees are being asked to make their decisions by Monday, April 13.

“This is very difficult time for me, and for the Mayor,” said Lee. “The next few months are going to be challenging for all of us. However, I want you to know how grateful I am for the work you are all doing in our community, serving our residents. Thank You.”