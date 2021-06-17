West Jordan church vandalized

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating after a West Jordan church was vandalized.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
Earlier this week, emergency crews responded to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints location on the corner of Westland Drive and Judd Lane.
Photos seen below shows what appears to be the standard response for a fire. This includes a ladder truck and fully-equiped firefighters.
West Jordan Police are now investigating.