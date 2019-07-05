Newsfore Opt-In Form

West Jordan celebrates nation’s birthday with grand parade

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Thousands of people hit the streets in their communities on the 4th of July to watch or take part in local parades and one of the biggest displays of patriotism happened in West Jordan.

The ABC4 News team was there for the parade fun.

The parade, all in celebration of our nation’s birthday, started at City Hall and continued north up Redwood Road to 7000 South.

Experience the sights and sounds of the West Jordan Grand Parade 2019 courtesy ABC4 News photojournalist of John Eulberg.

