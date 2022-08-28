WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man faces felony assault charges after allegedly stabbing another man over a basketball game dispute in West Jordan Friday.

Kirby Zou, 30, was reportedly playing basketball at Vasa gym when he and another got into an argument about the game.

West Jordan Police say Zou and the victim got into multiple altercations during the game, and witnesses had to separate the two multiple times.

After each time they separated, witnesses say that Zou would return.

Zou reportedly threw a basketball at the victim’s head multiple times and attempted to punch the victim, according to the statement of probable cause.

At one point, Zou allegedly returned with a folding pocket knife he had retrieved from his bag and stabbed the victim.

West Jordan Police say the victim sustained a laceration to his left arm, and witnesses say Zou also “attempted to stab the victim in the face” during the altercation.

While witnesses attempted to separate Zou and the victim again, Zou allegedly cut another victim on his right pointer finger, according to the statement of probable cause.

When police asked Zou about the incident, he reportedly stated that he stabbed the victim “in self-defense.”

Zou was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and now faces the following charges:

Two Counts, Aggravated Assault (Third Degree Felony)

Three Counts, Assault (Class B Misdemeanor)

No further information is currently available.