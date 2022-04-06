SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students at West High School staged a walkout on Wednesday, protesting Utah’s controversial transgender athlete law.

The students staged the walkout against the new law, recently passed in the Utah legislature, which bans transgender girls from participating in school sports. Students received permission from administrators to gather outside the school building against H.B. 11.

“Trans kids get kicked out of their homes for being who they are,” said non-binary student Mar Arellano. “They deal with hate crimes at school by teachers, by students.”

At West High, the only gender-neutral bathroom was vandalized with a sign reading “men’s only facility.”

Arellano and members of the queer student association said the walkout is a way to show there are safe spaces in Utah for transgender youth.