West Haven RV fire prompts reminder to handle fuel with care near hot motors

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) – An RV fire is prompting a reminder to be careful with using fuel around hot motors.

The Weber Fire District says crews responded to a fire in West Haven on Monday.

Officials say the fire was started accidentally after the owner spilled gasoline.

Crews were able to knock the fire down in under two minutes, but not before significant damage occurred to the front of the RV.

Photo courtesy Weber Fire District

Photo courtesy Weber Fire District

Photos shared by the Weber Fire District show the front end completely charred, with the driver side of the vehicle completely burned out.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.