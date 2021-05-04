NORTHERN UTAH NEWS: Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Morgan, Rich, and Weber counties

West Haven RV fire prompts reminder to handle fuel with care near hot motors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Weber Fire District

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) – An RV fire is prompting a reminder to be careful with using fuel around hot motors.

The Weber Fire District says crews responded to a fire in West Haven on Monday.

Officials say the fire was started accidentally after the owner spilled gasoline.

Crews were able to knock the fire down in under two minutes, but not before significant damage occurred to the front of the RV.

  • Photo courtesy Weber Fire District
  • Photo courtesy Weber Fire District

Photos shared by the Weber Fire District show the front end completely charred, with the driver side of the vehicle completely burned out.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft