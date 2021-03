WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The West Bountiful Police Department is asking the public for help in locating suspects who caused damage to a home.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the suspects shown in the video were seen damaging vinyl fences surrounding a home.

If you have any information about the suspects or the vehicle shown in the video, you are asked to contact the West Bountiful Police Department at 801-292-4487 or Bountiful Police Dispatch at 801-298-6000,