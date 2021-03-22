West Bountiful Police looking for suspects who vandalized Lakeside golf

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – West Bountiful Police need help finding the person(s) who trespassed onto the Lakeside Golf course.

Police say between the late-night hours on March 18 and the early morning hours of March 19, a person(s) trespassed onto Lakeside Golf and caused property damage.

The person(s) reportedly tore up the putting green, removed flags, and sand rakes.

Police say any information that will help identify the suspects will be helpful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 801-298-6000.