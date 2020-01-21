West Bountiful PD asking for the public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Bountiful Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police say on January 17th a Shell Gas Station located at 560 West 500 South in West Bountiful was robbed.

A female suspect described as Caucasian or Hispanic between 30 and 40 years old, entered the store and demanded money, officials say.

Police say the female was wearing a baseball hat with a red brim, a black mask covering all of her face but her eyes, a green coat, black gloves, blue jeans, grey Nike shoes with red accents and white soles.

West Bountiful PD

West Bountiful PD

West Bountiful PD

West Bountiful PD

The female did not display a weapon or use physical force to obtain cash from the teller, but she did leave one hand in her pocket which led the teller to believe she possibly had a weapon, officials say.

Police say as the female was leaving, she sprayed mace/pepper spary into the store as she was going out the front door.

Officials say the teller turned over nearly $700.00 cash to the suspect.

The West Bountiful Police Department is asking if you have any information regarding this robbery or know who the suspect is, please call them.

West Bountiful Police Department Office: 801-292-4487 Dispatch: 801-298-6000.

