West Bountiful man killed in Nevada crash

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada (ABC4) – A West Bountiful man was killed in a crash on I-80 in Elko County, Nevada.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, around 3:35 p.m. on July 8, troopers responded to a crash on westbound I-80 near mile marker 378 in Elko County,

A preliminary investigation by NHP has revealed that 60-year-old Curtis Vernon Okelberry of West Bountiful was driving a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia truck eastbound on I-80 when the front tire of his truck blew out.

“The commercial vehicle drove off the left side of the road where it crossed the center median and overturned across both westbound travel lanes,” NHP explained in a news release.

These photos show the heavily damaged semi-truck overturned on I-80:

Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Unfortunately, Okelberry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another car traveling westbound on I-80 struck debris from the crash, but the driver of that vehicle was not injured, according to NHP.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary

Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).

If you witnessed the incident or have any information on this crash, you are asked to contact the NHP Wells Office at (775) 752-3235.